The Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA, is encouraging the establishment of alliances between Investors and traditional cultivators, as it moves forward with the development of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Chief Executive Officer of the MCA, Dr. Jerrol Thompson, spoke of progress being made on this issue, as he addressed industry stakeholders and the media during an official tour of the Authority’s headquarters last week.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print