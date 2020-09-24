12-teams will take part in the 2020 Sagicor/HAIROUN Stubbs Football Championship which will open at 3.00 p. m., on Sunday at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The Teams will compete in two Zones.

Sunday’s Opening Ceremony will hear addresses from Government and Sports Officials to be followed by two games.

At 3.30 p. m., newcomers, Village Boys of Victoria Village will tackle Nature Boys and at 4.30 p. m., Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers will meet Enrich Top Strikers of Biabou.

Volcanoes won last year’s Title.







