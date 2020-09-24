First time voters and persons conducting electoral transfers are being encouraged to give their precise location of residence to the electoral authorities, to avoid complications on Election Day.

The advice came from Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sylvester King during NBC radio’s Face to Face program this week.

Mr. King said this information is important, to ensure that Voters are placed in the correct Polling Division.

Supervisor of Elections Dora James explained that if Voters discover that they have been placed in a different location from previous years, it is because of the information that was shared with the Electoral Office.







