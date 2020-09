Infectious Disease Specialist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jose Davy, has advised persons with Dengue Fever to ensure that their bodies remain hydrated.

Dr. Davy gave the advice during Tuesday’s media briefing.

She said persons with Dengue Fever should frequently consume liquids such as water, coconut water and fruit juices.

Dr. Davy also provided guidance on the medication recommended for persons with Dengue Fever.







