Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves calls for help from the United Nations

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for urgent action to support small island developing states like St. Vincent and the Grenadines in their response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister made the call, in a pre-recorded address to a virtual High-Level Forum, which was held this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

This week’s high level virtual forum was held with the theme: The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism.







