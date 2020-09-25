The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has given a preliminary response to the wave of complaints across the region of inconsistencies in some students’ CSEC and CAPE results.

According to RJR News, Chief Executive Officer of CXC, Dr. Wayne Wesley, acknowledges that there are legitimate concerns but the incidents are not as widespread as persons are making them out to be.

Since the results were published on Tuesday there have been strong reactions from students, parents and teachers, that some of the grades were inconsistent with the performance of the students leading up to the exams.

The concerns have been expressed not just in Jamaica but across the region, and an online petition has called for an urgent review of the results.

Dr. Wesley acknowledged that due to the Covid-19 pandemic some submissions were not made and there are some cases requiring attention.

However, he’s suggesting that the statistics do not indicate there is a widescale problem.







