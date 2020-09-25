The Public Health Department said it is continuing to work assiduously to destroy the breeding sites of mosquitoes across the country, as part of the national fight against Dengue Fever.

This assurance came from Senior Environmental Health Officer, Shamanty Labban during a media briefing hosted by the Ministry of Heath this week.

Mrs. Labban said the unit has been developing programs in preparation for a Dengue Outbreak since 2019, with guidance from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Mrs. Labban also outlined some of the work which the Unit has been doing, as part of the Integrated Mosquito Management program.







