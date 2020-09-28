England Women sealed their Vitality Twenty/20 International Cricket Series against the West Indies Women with their consecutive victory, a 20-run triumph at the IN-CORA Ground in Derby England last Saturday.

The win for England Women was set up by Nat Sciver’s 82 off 61 balls, the highest Twenty/20 International score by an England Women’s player against West Indies.

England Women also had another disciplined bowling display that doused the lingering threat from Deandra Dottin, who once again top-scored for West Indies Women with 63.

The scores: England Women 154 for 6 off 20-overs, West Indies Women 134 for 5 off 20-overs.

The 4th Twenty/20 will be played today also at Derby, England.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

