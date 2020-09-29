England Wins again, In the Women’s Twenty/20 International cricket tournament against the West Indies

A quick half-century from Amy Jones (55 off 37 balls) took England Women to within one victory of a 5-0 Vitality Cricket series sweep in the 4th Twenty/20 International against West Indies Women at Derby in England yesterday.

England Women recovered from 45 for 3 to 166 for 6 off 20-overs, their highest score of the series so far, as Heather Knight’s 42 and Katherine Brunt’s 25 not out contributed to their total.

Aaliyah Alleyne captured 2 for 25 for West Indies Women.

The West Indies Women were restricted to 122 for 9 off their 20-overs. Chedean Nation top-scored with 30. Sarah Glen took 2 for 15, and Katherine Brunt finished with 2 for 21.

The 5th and final match is scheduled for tomorrow also at Derby.







