MR ISAAC NATHANIEL DASOUZA better known as BUCK formerly of Belair died in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday September 19th. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 1st at 9:00am at the R. Steven LeGall funeral home 4601 Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. Burial will be at the Canarsie Cemetery.







