Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is continuing to work closely with the University of the West Indies Open Campus to ensure that more Vincentians have access to University Education.

He made the point, during the recently-held scholarship distribution ceremony for twenty-two students heading to Taiwan to pursue their university education.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government made the decision to guarantee the loan, to ensure the academic success of more Vincentians at Universities.







