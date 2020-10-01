A student of the Girls High School is the top performer in this year’s Caribbean Examinations Council Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC)

The Ministry of Education says

Paige Cadogan (Girls’ High School) – sat 15 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones and 1 grade two.

There were also outstanding performances from

Zowie Bullock (Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones.

(Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones. Denisha Parsons (Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones.

(Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones. Jaynika Williams (Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones.

According to the Ministry, approximately 81.86% of the subject entries were awarded Grades I – III. The corresponding figure in 2019 was 74.33% and 74.67% in 2018.

This year, 22.09% of the passes were at Grade I level, 37.62% at Grade II and 40.30% at Grade III. Last year’s figures were 15.62% at Grade I, 38.53% at Grade II and 45.85% at Grade III.







