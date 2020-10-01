ENGLAND BEAT WINDIES WOMEN’S CRICKET

England Women won a short but entertaining 5th Twenty/20 International against West Indies Women yesterday at Derby in England to secure a 5-0 sweep of the series.

England Women won the toss and bowled first in a match reduced to five overs per side after heavy rain over Derby’s IN-CORA County Ground delayed the start by nearly two and a half hours last night.

West Indies Women made 41 for 3 off their 5-overs, and although England Women slumped to 5-2 in the first over of their chase, they won the match in a frenetic final over featuring two run outs but followed by a rash of no-balls from medium pacer, Shakera Selman which ultimately sealed the result with three balls remaining.

Fast bowler, Shamilia Connell, who opened West Indies Women’s bowling with Selman took 3 for 14.

The final scores: West Indies Women 41 for 3 off 5-overs, England Women 42 for 7 off 4.3-overs.







