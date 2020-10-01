FIRMS INVITATIONAL FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Layou 2-nil in the Under-19 Firms Knockout of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.



Romario Grant and Demris Daniel scored a goal each for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, while the goal for Layou was scored by Oryan Velox.

This afternoon at 4:45, Toni Stores Combined will meet Bonadies Supermarket in another Under-19 Firms Knockout match at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

