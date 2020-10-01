NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL WEEKEND FIXTURES

Another five matches are scheduled to be played in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon at 1:00, Sion Hill Tallawahs will face Fairbairn United, and later at 3:00, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble will clash with Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning at 10:00, D’s Blocks and Trucking Gomea Bombers will tackle New Level. At 12:30 in the afternoon, Challengers will take on Nice Radio Clinchers, then at 3:00, Sunset Strikers will meet Israel Bruce Law Chambers Smashers.







