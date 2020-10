In a Group “C” match of the HAIROUN North East Football League, Bruce Law Chambers Diamonds dominated Overland 6-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday.



For Bruce Law Chambers Diamonds, there were two goals by Azzron Blake and a goal each by Okeitha Joseph, Ari Charles, Saviola Blake and Kendol Douglas, while the goal for Overland was converted by Kemron Ostment.

At 4:15 this afternoon, South Union will meet Richland Park in Group A at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







