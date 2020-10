Yesterday afternoon, two goals by Norris John gave Browne’s Evaluation Stubborn Youths a 2-nil win over (BIL) Brighton, in the SA-GICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet 1998 Hillside at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print