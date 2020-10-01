The Public Health Department is appealing to Vincentians to conduct regular checks around their homes at least once per week, to eliminate Mosquito Breeding sites, as the fight continues here reduce the population of the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, which transmits Dengue Fever

This appeal was made by Senior Environmental Health Officer, Shamanty Labban during a media briefing hosted by the Ministry of Heath last week.

Mrs. Labban suggested that persons can place live fresh water species such as Million Fish in large bodies of water so these fish can eat the mosquito larvae.







