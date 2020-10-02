“Mental Health for all – Greater Investment – Greater Access” is the theme under which World Mental Health Day will be observed on October 10th.

The Ministry of Health has organized a series of activities to raise awareness of mental health issues here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Counsellor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Elica Matthews says the highlight of the activities is a virtual symposium slated for October 8th and 10th.

Ms. Matthews also pointed to the importance of the theme “Mental Health for all – Greater Investment – Greater Access”.

Other activities include Mental health Awareness Sessions; and a Clean Up Activity at the Mental Health Centre.







