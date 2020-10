MRS LIZMA CARLITA GLYNN better known as NORK of Villa Fountain Road died on Saturday September 26th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 11th at the Kingstown Chapel. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. After the Service, there will be a procession from the Bascombe Gap, above the Central Water and Sewage Authority at Belair to the Cemetery.







