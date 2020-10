MS IRMA CLAUDIA BAPTISTE of Diamond died on Friday September 25th at the age of 42. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 11th at the Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm, followed by Open Tributes at 2:00. The Service begins at 2:30pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Stubbs. The Van “Flight” will leave Sion Hill at 1pm to transport persons to the funeral.







