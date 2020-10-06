NTRC collaborates with local Coast guard to host a series of free GMDSS radio training sessions for fishermen and persons involved in maritime activities across the country

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), is collaborating with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, to host a series of four free GMDSS Radio Training Sessions for fishermen and persons involved in maritime activities across the country.



The training sessions will inform fishermen and other persons about the new GMDSS system which was implemented by the NTRC to facilitate emergency and non-emergency communications at sea.



Additionally, attendees will be trained on the use of the GMDSS radios and learn about the features which would allow them to communicate with the GMDSS system and other ships at sea.



The first Training Session is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday October 7, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at the Calliaqua Town Hall.

At the end of this training session the NTRC will raffle a portable GMDSS VHF radio. The raffle will be open to all participants attending the training session.







