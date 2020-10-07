EX NATIONAL REFEREE LOUIS BOUCHER DEATH

The Football Community here in St Vincent and the Grenadines was thrown into mourning on Monday with the death of one of the country’s former top football referees, Louis Boucher of Paul’s Avenue.

Boucher, who lived on his own, and was suffering from memory loss in recent years, was reported missing on Saturday evening. He was found dead in the area of Block 2000 on Sunday.

Louis Boucher was a very knowledgeable football referee. The fairness with which he officiated matches at various levels of football in St Vincent and the Grenadines earned him the respect of footballers and spectators alike. He was a quiet and humble person.







