SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION OPENING NEWS

The 2020/21 National Football season here in St Vincent and the Grenadines is scheduled to open on the 6th November.

The 36 Clubs who competed in the 2019/20 season are expected to participate in the new season. They are to receive their certificate for the 2020/21 Football Championships at an Awards and Appreciation Ceremony later this year.

For the past few weeks, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s Tournament and Competitions Committee met regularly to finalise matters for a smooth 2020/21 season.

The Federation’s Constitution Review Committee is also in the process of completing their recommendations after several meetings with affiliates, and Women’s Development Committee is also set to finalise the Strategic Plan for Women’s Football in the country.

Last Sunday, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation donated football gear to 5 Women’s teams participating in the Richland Park Football Championships at the Richland Park Oval.







