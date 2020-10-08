The Unity Labour Party will be hosting a caravan in Kingstown this afternoon following the Meeting of Parliament.

Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will journey throughout Kingstown alongside artistes Freman Hooper and Luta.

After this afternoon’s caravan, a special Virtual meeting will be held from 8pm which will hear remarks from Prime Minister Gonsalves, ULP candidate for South Leeward, Minerva Glasgow, ULP candidate for North Leeward, Carlos James, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar and Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.

The Virtual Meeting will be streamed live via all ULP Social Media Platforms as well as SVG TV and IK TV and Star Radio.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

