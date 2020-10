Yesterday, in the W and J Construction Calliaqua Football League, Fair Hall defeated Glenside Ball Blazers 7-4 at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Calling Ballers will face Enhams (2) in the first of a double header, to be followed by the clash between Choppins (1) and Enhams (1) at 5:00.







