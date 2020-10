North Leeward Predators gained a 1-nil win over Keartons United in yesterday afternoon’s Knock-out match of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championships at the Keartons Playing Field.

The goal was converted by Benniton Stapleton.

This afternoon at 4:30, Jam Down will meet Youngsters FC in another Knock-Out match at the Keartons Playing Field.







