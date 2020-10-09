Political Leader of the Democratic Republican Party {DRP}, Annesia Baptiste has resigned from that post.

In a Media Release issued today, Mrs. Baptiste says she has decided not participate in the 2020 General Elections scheduled for Thursday November 5th.

She has made a decision to take up a new full-time focus of advancing the preaching of the Everlasting Gospel of Jesus Christ globally.

Mrs. Baptiste has expressed thanks to the people who have shown support to the D.R.P. over the years.

The Democratic Republican Party was formed in August 2012 and ran its first slate of six candidates for the December 2015 General Elections.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

