Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced election day

The Campaign for General Elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines kicks into high gear, following the announcement that Vincentians will go to the polls on Thursday November 5th, 2020.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister and leader of the Unity Labour Party, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a Virtual Meeting last night.

The Unity Labour Party is seeking a 5th consecutive term in office here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has given the assurance that preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 will be taken, as Vincentians go to the polls.

Both the Unity Labour Party and the Opposition New Democratic Party are fielding 15 candidates in the General Elections.

Nomination Day is Tuesday October 20th.

