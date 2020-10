A goal by former National striker, Shandel Samuel gave Lower Questelles a 1-nil victory over Lower Campden Park in the CARIB Beer South Leeward Village Freedom Cup at the Campden Park Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

At the same venue, this afternoon, South Leeward Masters will play against Plan, at 4:30.







