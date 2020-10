Additional Nurses have been recruited by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the environment to further strengthen the capacity of the Ministry to tackle the outbreak of Dengue Fever.

Word of this came from the Health Minister, Luke Browne, as he presented a Ministerial Statement in Parliament last week.

Minister Browne said efforts are being made to ensure the health facilities across the country receive the necessary support to tackle the dengue outbreak.







