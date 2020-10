In yesterday afternoon’s Knock-Out match of the CARIB Beer South Leeward Village Freedom Cup, Largo Height beat Chauncey 4-2 at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Giovanni Johnson netted two of the goals, with one each by Emery Bailey and Monelly Solomon for Largo Height, while the goals for Chauncey were scored by Jaheem Pompey and Kenard Bowens

At 4:15, this afternoon, Lower Campden Park will meet Clare Valley at the same venue.







