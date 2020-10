MRS ADINA HENRY-SAM better known as MAMA of Peruvian Vale died on Monday October 10th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 17th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Peruvian Vale. Viewing and Tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be will be at the Biabou Cemetery.







