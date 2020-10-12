Yesterday afternoon, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship, Sion Hill beat Village Ballers 3-1 at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The goals for Sion Hill were scored by Jessie Edwards and Denzel Bascombe. They also benefitted from an own goal scored by Village Ballers.

Myron Matthews converted the goal for Village Ballers. It was their first defeat in the Championship.

In an earlier match, Calling Ballers defeated Enriched Top Strikers of Biabou 3-nil through goals scored by Roddy Thompson, Josh De Grads, and Reon Bradshaw.

On Saturday, two goals by Orandi James gave Bonhomme Ghetto Stars a 2-nil victory over Brighton United, and Volcano won by default over 1998 Hillside Rollers.

This afternoon at 4:30, Browne’s Evaluation Stubborn Youth will meet Nature Boys at the same venue.







