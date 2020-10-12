SOL Banfield Service Station in Kingstown will close temporarily on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. as SOL’s management will stage a “stand down” in an effort to arrest the serious traffic challenges at the Service Station for the safety of customers, staff and the general public.

Steve Francis, General Manager of SOL, indicated that the “stand down” would address safety concerns occasioned by the traffic issues in particular, as well as provide general safety tips when utilizing the services at a Service Station.

The Minibus Association as well as representatives from the Traffic and Fire Departments of the Royal St.Vincent & the Grenadines Police Force, are among stakeholders who have been invited to attend.







