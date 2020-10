Enhams (1) went on a goal rampage last evening, beating Fair Hall United 9-nil in the W and J Construction Calliaqua Football League at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

On Sunday, Enhams (2) sealed a 1-0 victory over Choppins United.

The League will continue tomorrow at the Calliaqua Playing Field.







