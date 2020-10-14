The General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU) today hosted a ceremony to present five University Bursaries to members who are pursuing their tertiary Education at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s presentation ceremony, CEO of GECCU Rohan Stowe congratulated the recipients as he reiterated that the distribution of the bursaries forms part of GECCU’s commitment to the socioeconomic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Stowe noted that GECCU continues to contribute significantly to critical areas of growth in the country including Education as he encouraged the recipients to use their educational achievements to continue the positive development of their own communities and the country as a whole.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dixton Findlay said the Government continues to invest billions of dollars in the education sector and it is always a welcome initiative when the corporate St. Vincent and the Grenadines comes forward to assist with the educational development of Vincentians.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

