Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince said the Government continues to invest heavily in the education of Vincentians at all levels.

He made this statement during his address at the recent official opening of the Biabou Early Childhood Development Centre.

The Centre was constructed at a cost of 1.2 million dollars, with funding from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank. The project was implemented by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

Minister Prince said every sub-sector of Education in the country has been touched by the Education Revolution and the government has been constructing Smart Classrooms as part of improvement of the education sector.

Minister Prince said work on the two Smart Classrooms at Barrouallie and Campden Park are scheduled to begin soon.







