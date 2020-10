Yesterday afternoon’s scheduled match in the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Village Football League at the Golden Grove Playing Field between Beachfront Older Boys and Rose Bank was postponed because of the inclement weather.

This afternoon’s match will feature Rose Hall and Keartons at 4:30 at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes.







