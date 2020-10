Yesterday afternoon, a Daniel Patrick hat-trick and a goal by Kevin Abraham gave the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force a 4-2 victory over Calling Ballers of Calliaqua, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The goals for Calling Ballers of Calliaqua were scored by KE-OR-DIAS Peters.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Brighton United will meet Sion Hill at the Stubbs Playing Field.







