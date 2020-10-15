Transport and Works defeated Bonadies Supermarket 3-2 yesterday afternoon in the Under-19 Firms match of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals for Transport and Works were scored by Cornelius Cyrus (2), and Mickele Culzac (1). Kalique Hunte and Shemar Gibson scored the goals for Bonadies Supermarket.

This afternoon at 4:45, Argyle International Airport will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the Under-19 Firms Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.







