Yesterday afternoon, Hill 16 thumped Old Boys 3-1 in the HAIROUN/ DIGICEL Richland Park Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Zimron Thomas, Kelroy Fredericks and TE-WANY Stephens netted a goal each for Hill 16, while Rohan Primus scored for Old Boys.

This afternoon at 4:30, Pride and Joy will clash with Pride and Joy Under-16 also at the Richland Park Oval.







