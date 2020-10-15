Some Credit Unions here are hosting Customer Appreciation Day, in observance of International Credit Union Day today.

The Day has been designated to raise awareness about the incredible work that Credit Unions are doing.

President of the SVG Cooperative League Dwight Lewis, has commended the Credit Union Movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for positively impacting the lives of Vincentians over the years.

In an address to mark the day, Mr. Lewis says the developments of the Credit Unions during this year brings into the focus the importance of this year’s theme “Inspiring Hope for a Global Community”

Mr. Lewis says the sustained growth and strength of the local Credit Union Movement must be celebrated.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

