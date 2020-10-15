USA CRICKET TO LAUNCH PLANS FOR ICC

USA Cricket has launched plans to become a full member of the International Cricket Council, the ICC by 2030. The organisation plan to make cricket a mainstream sport in the United States within a decade.

The US gained associate member status in 2019 and plays One-Day and Twenty/20 internationals against smaller nations.

The Foundation Plan outlines how USA Cricket will develop to reach Test-playing status, such as increasing participation and engagement.

They will support the development and launch of the US’ first fully professional Twenty/20 league, “capable of attracting the best cricketing talent in the world”.

USA Cricket said it will work with the ICC to help cricket be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

There are currently 12 full members of the ICC with Afghanistan and Ireland the most recent to be added in 2017.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

