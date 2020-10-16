Yesterday afternoon, in the Under-19 Firms Division of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Argyle International Airport 5-1 at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force were scored by Kevin Abraham (2), and there was a goal each by Arnoldo Ferdinand, AVE-DONN Mitchell, and Romario Grant, while Clinton Keir converted the goal for Argyle International Airport.

Today is a rest day in the Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

