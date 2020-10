Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers won by default over 1998 Hillside Rollers in yesterday afternoon’s scheduled match of the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Organizers said that pertaining to the rules, 1998 Hillside Rollers have been thrown out of the Championship after losing two matches by default.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Nature Boys will square-off with BON-HOMME Ghetto Stars at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print