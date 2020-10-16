The Electoral Office says special arrangements are being put in place to ensure that Frontline workers such as Police Officers and Employees in the Health Sector can vote early, when they visit the polling stations on Election Day, November 5th.

This was revealed by Supervisor of Elections, Dora James during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Meanwhile Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King is advising Frontline employees to take along some identification so they can be easily identified on Election Day.







