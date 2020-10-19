Je Belles and Toni Stores Combined played to a one all draw yesterday afternoon in the Under-19 Firms Division of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

T-WAYNE Matthias scored for Je Belles, while Jimmy Providence scored for Toni Stores Combined.

Volcanoes beat Largo Height 2-nil in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division. Tyrese Williams and Johmar Saunders were the goal scorers.

A goal by Kitanna Richards secured a 1-nil win for System 3 over North Leeward Predators in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Championship.

On Saturday, Je Belles thumped QCESCO Titans 3-nil in the Knock-Out of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Championship. Ketonna Campbell netted two of the goals, and the other by Dionce Coombs.

Meanwhile, a Jayden Francis goal gave A-DARE a 1-nil win over Je Belles in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, and in the Under-19 Firms Division, System 3 won by default over Layou.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Coreas Distribution will meet Volcanoes in the Under-19 Firms Division, at 4:45.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

