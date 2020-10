In a Men’s Group “B” match of the HAIROUN/DIGICEL Richland Park nine-a-side Football Championship, Greggs whipped J. D Strikers 5-nil at the Richland Park Oval, on Saturday.

The goals were scored by Raheem Delpesche (2), with one each by Osae Delpesche, Jerrard Ashton, and Hensroy Browne.

This afternoon at 4:30, Old Boys will clash with WA-KAN-DA also at the Richland Park Oval.







