Owia advanced to the quarter-finals of the North East Knock-Out Football Championship after their opponents Greggs failed to turn up for yesterday’s match at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

In yesterday’s second match, Diamonds defeated Spring 3-2. SUE-NALIE Richards scored a hat-trick for Diamonds, while Shorn Browne and TEK-LAN Spring scored a goal each for Spring.

Owia, Richland Park, Overland, Chapmans, Dickson and Diamonds are now into the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final match will take place this afternoon, between Richland Park and Chapmans at 4:15 at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







